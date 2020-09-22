The Northeast Bradford boys’ soccer team topped Troy 4-1 in NTL soccer action on Monday.
Gavin Merritt had a hat trick for NEB and Brandon Kuhn had an assist.
Cesar Alvarez had two assists in the game and Julian Jampo and Kuhn had assists.
Wyatt Hodlofski scored for Troy in the game.
NEB had eight shots and five corner kicks and Troy had four shots and two corner kicks.
Owen Williams had three saves for Troy and Garrett Cooper had three saves for NEB.
VOLLEYBALL
NP-Liberty 3, CV 1
NP-Liberty rarely lost a game the past few years. This year the Indians took one in the first match NP-Liberty played, but NP-Liberty pulled away for the victory Monday.
Makayla Vargeson had 16 kills and 13 digs for CV. Jess Hummel had 19 points and 17 digs and Rylie Walker had six points, three kills and 12 assists.
Johnsonburg 3,
Galeton 0
25-14, 25-23, 27-25
Alexis Johnson had three kills, two digs and an ace for Galeton and Tressa Succowich had a kill and a dig.
Olivia Rohrbaugh had five kills, two blocks, an assist, six digs and an ace, Makenna Shuemaker had a kill, six assists, eight digs and an ace, Lauren Sauley had three kills, three digs, three assists and an ace, Mikayla Schott had two assists, five digs and an ace and Sandy Bliss had a dig and an ace.
FROM SATURDAY
NEB 3, Williamson 0
25-17, 25-19, 25-17
Emily Susanj had 15 points, four aces, nine kills and 11 digs in the win and Chloe Baker had eight points, three aces, 10 kills and five digs.
NEB won the JV match 25-22, 25-16. Thailey Franklin had eight points and five aces and Karita Vandermark had seven points, an ace and six digs.
