Northeast Bradford boys wins thriller over Juniata Christian

MIDDLEBURG — Cesar Alvarez had the chance of his life. Mere seconds after Juniata Christian tied the game up in the final minute of the district 4 class A quarterfinal game between 7th seeded Northeast Bradford and 2nd seeded Juniata Christian. The ball fell to Alvarez at the top-middle of the eighteen and the Panther put his foot through it and hit a shot that looked to be hit low and to the left of the Lion goalkeeper. The ball took a deflection before it got there, though, hitting the left hip of a Lion defender and hit the back of the right side of the net, with the onlooking keeper helpless. Alvarez’s goal sent the Panthers into a frenzy as they won an absolute thriller, 4-3.
“That was the best goal I’ve ever scored,” Alvarez said. “I don’t even know what to say.”
As memorable as Alvarez’s goal was, a goal that will certainly live forever in the lore of Northeast Bradford soccer, it was keeper Garrett Cooper who kept the game close. Usually when a team gives up three goals, it’s due to bad play in goal, in some part. That was not the case Saturday evening. Cooper stood on his head repeatedly, saving a half-dozen breakaways. A potent and fast Juniata Christian attack found its way behind the Panther back line, which plays an aggressive offside trap. Cooper was there to turn most of those opportunities away.
“After a few of those (breakaways) I just can’t keep it in and have to celebrate right then and there,” Cooper said. “I knew those saves would change momentum.”
“He’s a great player and I don’t know what we will do without him,” Northeast Bradford head Coach Scott Merritt said.
Northeast Bradford started the game controlling possession, but it was the Lions of Juniata Christian that scored first as Anson Portzline, who dazzled all night, found the back of the net with 24:17 remaining in the first half.
As was the case all day, the momentum swung, this time to the Panthers as they would score three unanswered goals.
First, Gavin Merritt scored off an assist from Alvarez with 22:58 left in the first half. Then, Brandon Kuhn scored off an assist from the goalkeeper, Cooper, with 17:12 remaining at the end of the first half. Near the end of the first half, they scored the third of those three when Merritt scored again, this time unassisted, with just 1:39 to play in the half and it looked like Northeast Bradford was about to break the game open.
Portzline had other ideas. He received a through ball right off the kickoff and slotted it home just thirteen seconds after the Panther goal to make it 3-2 at halftime.
Portzline was denied chance after chance in that second half by Cooper, before finally sliding one by the senior keeper and tying it up with :47 left in regulation, setting up what was surely going to be a golden-goal overtime. It was not to be, though, as Alvarez’s goal sent Northeast Bradford through to the semifinals, where they will take on Southern Columbia and a time and place to be determined.
“I’m not ready for it to be over and I know the boys aren’t either,” said Merritt.
