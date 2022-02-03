Northeast Bradford clinches small school title

CANTON — In its third game in as many nights the Northeast Bradford girls basketball team defeated Canton 45-19 on Wednesday night to claim its third straight NTL small school title.
Kayleigh Thoman scored 12 points for the Panthers and Maisie Neuber finished with 11.
Canton struggled on offense in the first quarter and was outscored 17-4.
The lead proved too much to come back from and the Warriors were never able to find an offensive rhythm.
Kendall Kitchen scored a team-high nine points for the Warriors.
Kate O'Conner scored seven points and Lani Thomas chipped in five for the Panthers.
Northeast Bradford hosts Sayre on Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Canton travels to play North Penn-Liberty at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
