ROME — The Northeast Bradford girls basketball team continued on its tear through the NTL this season defeating Wellsboro 54-29 on Wednesday night.
Maisie Neuber led the Panthers with 15 points and also recorded seven rebounds, four steals, two blocks and four assists.
Northeast Bradford’s Kayleigh Thoman recorded a double-double with 15 points and 11 assists.
Alena Beebe chipped in three from beyond the arc to finish with nine points and Kate O’Connor scored eight points for the Panthers.
Northeast Bradford travels to play Troy on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
