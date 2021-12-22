ROME — Northeast Bradford topped Williamson 48-40 in NTL boys basketball action on Wednesday night to pick up its first win of the season.
NEB led 15-12 after the first quarter, but held Williamson to six points in the second, and took a 29-18 lead into halftime.
The lead proved to be crucial, as Williamson outscored the Panthers 13-8 in the third quarter.
The Panthers got back on track in the fourth and pulled away to win by eight points.
Williamson’s Jake Schmitt led all players with 14 points.
Sam Abell was NEB’s high scorer with 13 points and Dan Seeley scored 11.
Joe Stanton added on nine points for the Panthers and Josh Stanton had eight.
NEB will be back in action against Mountain View in a road non-conference game at 6 p.m. on Dec. 28.
