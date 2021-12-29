KINGSLEY — A 20 point Mountain View outburst in the fourth quarter led to a 57-48 victory over Northeast Bradford on Tuesday night.
Northeast Bradford caught Mountain View sleeping in the first quarter and jumped out to a 16-4 lead.
Dan Seeley scored six points in the first quarter and Sam Abell scored five for the Panthers. Seeley finished with 22 points, while Abell scored 11.
Mountain View flipped the script in the second quarter. Jackson Gesford scored three from beyond the arc and Ryan Henke scored four points.
The Eagles outscored the Panthers 14-8 in the second quarter cutting the deficit to a much more manageable 24-18 Northeast Bradford lead at halftime.
Seeley imposed his will in the third quarter scoring eight points. Abell chipped in four and Josh Stanton scored five of his nine points.
Unfortunately for Northeast Bradford, Henke and Gesford continued from where they left in the second quarter. Henke scored seven points and Gesford scored five to keep Mountain View alive trailing 41-37 heading into the final frame of action.
Northeast Bradford held onto its lead for three quarters, but in the fourth quarter, the Eagles outscored the Panthers 20-7 to steal the victory away. Henke and Gesford combined for 16 of the 10 fourth quarter points scored.
Northeast Bradford will attempt to bounce back on Thursday traveling to face Benton at noon.
