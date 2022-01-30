ROME — The Northeast Bradford boys basketball team was held to just 11 points in the first half and the lead proved to be insurmountable in a 52-39 loss to Northumberand Christian on Saturday afternoon.
Nortumberland Christian scored four from beyond the arc in the first quarter and held the Panthers to just three points.
Cole Knauss and Connor Bennett each scored two three pointers for Northumberland Christian in the first quarter.
Knauss led Northumberland Christian with 16 points and Bennett would go on to score 12 total points.
The Panthers offense came alive in the second half, scoring 15 points in the third quarter and 13 points in the fourth quarter.
Dan Seeley led the Panthers with 12 points and Sam Abell finished with eight points.
Northeast Bradford will look to bounce back on Wednesday, traveling to face Cowanesque Valley at 6 p.m.
