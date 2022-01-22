NORTHEAST BRADFORD — The Northeast Bradford boys basketball team struggled to contain North Penn-Mansfield in a 56-37 loss on Friday night.
North Penn-Mansfield’s Brody Burleigh scored a team-high 19 points, Eli Shaw scored 12 points and Karson Dominick scored 10 points.
Sam Abell scored four three pointers and 17 points for Northeast Bradford.
A four-point third quarter proved to be the downfall for the Panthers.
Northeast Bradford is back in action on Tuesday traveling to play Wellsboro at 6 p.m.
