NORTHEAST BRADFORD — The Northeast Bradford wrestling team lost to Montrose twice (42-3,36-12) and 48-12 to Scranton Prep on Saturday.
In the 42-3 loss to Montrose, Brock Fenton earned the Panthers lone win at 126 pounds. Fenton defeated Montrose’s Alex Cordts by a 14-9 sudden victory.
Northeast Bradford’s Kolton Keir defeated Montrose’s Kelly Wellman by fall at 1:46 in the 36-12 loss to Montrose.
Fenton defeated Montrose’s Alex Cordts by fall at 1:46 in the 120 weight class.
Kolton Keir at 106 pounds and Brock Fenton in the 120 weight class each earned a forfeit victory for Northeast Bradford in the 48-18 loss to Scranton.
In the 138 weight class Northeast Bradford’s Nathan Billings defeated Scranton Prep’s jake Smith by fall 40 seconds into the match.
Northeast Bradford returns to the mat on Tuesday, hosting Wellsboro at 7 p.m.
