Northeast Bradford makes history against Junianta Christian

SELINSGROVE — For the second time in Northeast Bradford school history, The Lady Panthers girls soccer team is moving on to the second round of district playoffs after defeating Junianta Christian 5-0 on Tuesday afternoon.
Northeast Bradford’s Melanie Shumway scored two goals and assisted one. Alena Beebe scored once and also added an assist.
Kayleigh Thoman scored twice and Keirra Thoman scored once.
Ciana Frisbie made 12 saves for the Lady Panthers. Northeast Bradford outshot Junianta Christian 20-12.
Northeast Bradfird finished the reaagualr season with a 5-6 record.
The date and time for the next postseason game is yet to be determined.
For complete coverage check out Thursday’s Daily Review.
