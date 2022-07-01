WARREN TOWNSHIP — The NEBALL Softball Minors All-Stars kept their District 15 title hopes alive with an 11-5 victory over Canton on Thursday.
NEBALL jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, highlighted by a leadoff inside-the-park home run by Kinley Thoman.
Canton scored three runs in the top of the second when Layla Deming stole home and Raya Preston hit a two-RBI double.
Khloe Winters and Onaleigh Gardner each hit RBI singles in the bottom of the second take make the score 7-3.
Winters added a two-RBI single in the third to push the lead to six runs.
Canton made it 7-4 in the fourth on an RBI single by Lindley Sechrist, but NEBALL added four more runs in the fifth.
Canton scored one more run in the sixth inning on an RBI triple by Amelia Pepper, but that was the extent of the offense as NEBALL went on to win.
NEBALL will take on Troy on Wednesday evening with a trip to the District 15 Championship on the line.
