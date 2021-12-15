The Northeast Bradford boys basketball team couldn’t stop Elk Lake’s Matt Mowry who scored 23 points in a 52-37 loss on Tuesday night.
Dan Seeley and Joe Stanton both scored a team high 10 points for the Panthers.
Northeast Bradford’s Josh Stanton scored seven points and Sam Abell scored six points.
Northeast Bradford trailed 23-16 at halftime and had a fighters chance at making a comeback. However, the Warriors scored 17 points in the third quarter sealing the victory.
Mowry scored nine points in the third quarter.
Northeast Bradford falls to 0-3 on the season. The Panthers are back in action on Thursday, traveling to play Athens at 7:30 p.m.
