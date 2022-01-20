Northeast Bradford rallies to defeat Sayre

SAYRE — Sayre netted the first 11 points against Northeast Bradford Wednesday night but the Panthers rallied in the second half.
NEB led by as many as seven points in the fourth quarter and held off Sayre’s rally attempt for a 51-50 Panthers win.
Northeast hit its first shot with 3:40 to go in the first quarter and ended the period down just 15-13.
That was the pattern for a good chunk of the game. Sayre pulled away by six or seven points and NEB would answer.
At the close of the half, Sayre made a run to turn a 19-18 lead into a 35-26 halftime bulge.
The worm turned at the half. Sam Abell hit a three off a Dan Seeley assist to open the half and Kannon VanDuzer took a feed from Zack Garrity and scored to make it 37-32.
Those were the only points of the quarter. for the Redskins.
NEB, though, found something with the Seeley-to-Abell connection. That duo connected for two more long-range bombs in the quarter. Then Seeley connected from close range to tie the game at 37-37 with a runner with 2:28 to go in the period and hit off an Andrew Beers feed to give NEB a lead it wouldn’t relinquish with a minute to go in the third.
“We started hitting some shots and that definitely helped out confidence,” said Northeast Bradford Coach Paul Burgert.
“We came out flat to start the third quarter,” said Sayre Coach Devin Shaw. “That has happened in a lot of our games. They were going inside-outside. They moved the ball pretty well, They got a lot of open looks and when they get open looks, they’re going to go in.”
When the smoke cleared, Northeast had a 45-37 lead with eight minutes left.
Sayre tried to climb back into it, getting within three at 47-44 after a Josh Arnold three and a pair of shots by Dom Fabbri.
The Panthers’ lead vacillated between four and two points the rest of the way, but Sayre could never get over the hump. Beers basically sealed the win for Northeast with two free throws for a 51-47 lead with 15 seconds left. A missed one-and-one on Northeast’s next possession left SSayre just seven seconds and all Arnold’s three at the buzzer did was close the gap.
Another factor in the win for NEB was rebounding. The Panthers held a 31-19 advantage on the boards with 14 of the Panthers’ rebounds coming on offense. Seeley had 10 boards to go along with eight points and four assists.
Shaw agreed.
“That’s been the same for most of our games this year,” said Sayre’s coach. “We can’t continue to give up offensive rebounds and let the other team get chippy points and put us in foul position. It’s something that we work on. It’s just not translating right now to the game. I have to do a better job of coaching it and I have to keep preaching it. This is on me.”
Burgert is hoping that a win in a close game can help his team going forward.
“Hopefully that can carry us through the last half of the year,” he said. “We’ve been close a lot. We’ve been battling. I keep saying we’re very young. We have a lot of sophomores in this rotation. They’re learning what it takes to win at the varsity level.”
Abell had 12 points for NEB with Joe Stanton adding 11 points and six boards. Shakel Smith had 10 points and Josh Stanton had five assists.
Dom Fabbri had 18 points to lead Sayre, Jackson Hubbard added 12 points, and VanDuzer had 12 points and six assists.
On Friday, Sayre will host Wellsboro and Northeast Bradford will host North Penn/Mansfield.
