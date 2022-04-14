Northeast Bradford shuts out Sayre

ROME — The Northeast Bradford offense exploded for nine first inning runs in a 13-0 victory over Sayre on Wednesday afternoon.
Northeast Bradford’s Kelsea Moore hit a two RBI double off the center field fence, and Emily Susanj scorched an RBI double down the left field line in the first inning. Toni Herb drilled an RBI double over the left fielders head.
Thailey Franklin and Ciana Frisbie both chipped in hard hit RBI singles as well in the first inning.
“The beginning of games always scare us coaches but once the game got going, things settled down a little bit,” Northeast Bradford head coach Tilden Franklin said. “There are still some areas we need to polish up on but we are getting much stronger and better.”
Sayre looked much more composed on defense in the second and third inning. The Lady Redskins limited the damage to two runs.
RBI singles by Melanie Shumway and Franklin in the fourth inning sealed the win.
Franklin was untouchable in the circle. The junior gave up zero runs on three hits over five innings, striking out 13 and walking one.
Northeast Bradford found offense from up and down the lineup.
At the top of the lineup, Franklin went 3-for-4 with two RBI. Susanj went 1-for-3 with one RBI.
In the middle of the lineup, Frisbie went 2-for-3 with one RBI.
The bottom half of the lineup stole the show. Moore went 2-for3 with three RBI, Herb finished 1-for-3 with two RBI and Shumway went 2-for-3 with one RBI.
Northeast Bradford hosts Susquehanna on Saturday at 9 a.m. followed by a game against Millville at 1 p.m.
Sayre will host Sullivan County on Saturday at 11 a.m.
