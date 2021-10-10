ROME — Northeast Bradford’s Brendan Allen scored a hat trick for the boys soccer team in a 6-0 victory over Troy on Saturday morning.
Brandon Kuhn scored two goals for the Panthers. Northeast Bradford outshot Troy 13-10.
Northeast Bradford goalkeeper Garrett Cooper stopped all 10 shots faced.
Northeast Bradford plays next in Towanda on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
North Penn-Liberty 5, Towanda 4
TOWANDA — Towanda scored four goals in the second half, however it was not enough to defeat Liberty on Saturday morning losing 5-4.
The Black Knights made the most of their eight shots on target converting half of them. Logan Lambert scored twice, and Talen Irish and Jack Wheaton both scored once.
For the Mounties, Brady Stetter scored three goals, Derek Litzelman scored once, and Jackson Brion found the back of the net once.
The Mounties finished the game shooting 14 times on target. Stettson McGovern made five saves for the Mounties and Austin Fowler made 10 saves for the Black Knights.
