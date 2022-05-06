SAYRE — Northeast Bradford’s Thailey Franklin hit a home run and tossed a one-hitter as the Lady Panthers beat Sayre 18-0 on Thursday.
NEB plated five runs in the first inning, 10 in the second and three more in the third.
Franklin’s home run was an inside-the-park homer in the second inning which scored two runs to put NEB up 7-0.
Hannah Berger hit a two-RBI double two batters later to make it 9-0. Alexis Corter hit a double and Mikayla Post tripled to drive in two more runs.
Kayleigh Thoman added an RBI double in the third inning.
Melanie Shumway finished the game with three hits and an RBI, while Franklin had two hits with two RBI for NEB.
Thoman added two hits and one RBI, and Corter had one hit and two RBI.
Sayre’s hit came in the second inning off the bat of Abby McGaughey.
Franklin fanned eight and walked none in a complete-game effort.
Sayre will travel to Cowanesque Valley on Monday and NEB will host Wyalusing on Tuesday.
Wellsboro 10, Towanda 3
WELLSBORO — The Towanda softball team scored first, but Wellsboro pulled away to defeat the Lady Black Knights 10-3 on Thursday.
Towanda scored on an error off the bat of Aleah Johnson in the first inning.
Brea Overpeck hit a two run home run for the Lady Black Knights in the third inning.
Trailing 3-0, Wellsboro scored 10 straight runs.
Jordan Abernathy went 3-for-4 with two RBI and Lexi Urena went 2-for-3 with four RBI for the Lady Hornets.
Urena pitched the final three innings and didn’t allow a hit.
Paige Perry and Tae-Lynn Brabant had the only other two hits for Towanda.
Towanda hosts Troy on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
North Penn-Liberty 10, Troy 0
TROY — Entering the seventh inning tied 0-0, North Penn-Liberty scored 10 straight runs to take down Troy 10-0.
Mackenzi Tice only allowed two hits while striking out three in seven innings for the Lady Mounties.
Olivia Tate and Caitlyn Knapp had the two lone hits for the Lady Trojans.
Troy committed seven costly errors.
The Lady Trojans host St. John Neumann on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
