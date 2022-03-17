ROME — Under the direction of a new coaching staff, The Northeast Bradford boys baseball team starts anew in 2022.
Brian Salsman takes over as the Panthers head coach after serving as an assistant coach for Wyalusing the past nine years.
Salsman played high school baseball for Wyalusing and played four years at Bloomsburg University.
The Panthers had a down year in 2021 finishing with a 5-11 record.
“The kids are great and I knew a few of them from last year and they have good attitudes,” Salasman said. “Northeast Bradford is a great area. It is a rural Pennsylvania Hooziers type of environment.”
Just a few days into the pre-season, Salsman and his coaching staff have already left a strong impression on starting pitcher Josh Stanton.
“I really like him (Coach Salsman) a lot and I can tell he is very knowledgeable and that goes for the whole coaching staff,” Stanton said. “Each individual has to know what to do to improve themselves and that will lead to success.”
Salsman stated that his coaching philosophy emphasizes the fundamentals and competing in every game win or lose.
“We want to stress the fundamentals and we want to always be mentally better than the other team,” Salsman said. “If we just play our best then our goal is to play good defence, throw strikes, and hopefully be in every game we play.”
Salsman mentioned four year starting third baseman Garrett Cooper and said that he may be the best hitter on the team.
The infield in Salsman’s mind is already basically decided, but he is excited to see how the younger players develop and how much they can grow.
Being a head coach of a baseball team has been a long time goal for Salsman and the Panthers should be a team to keep an eye on this season under his coaching.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.