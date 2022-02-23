Northeast Bradford survive and advance

ROME — No Maisie Nueber, no problem.
“It was amazing how they stepped up,” said Northeast Bradford Coach Ben Beebe. “Being down their main scorer, everyone from top to bottom — even our bench was super stoked. That makes a big, big difference.”
Northeast Bradford raced out to an early 10-2 lead and was up by 10 through three quarters.
Muncy clawed its way back and led 42-41 with 3:45 to go, but the Lady Panthers were not to be denied and outscored Muncy 6-2 the rest of the way to post a 47-44 win and advance to the District IV Class AA semifinals against top seeded Southern Columbia. The date and time for that game has not yet been set.
Tuesday night’s game was a case of the Panthers pushing out to a lead and the Indians reeling them in.
NEB’s 10-2 lead in the first led to a 5-0 Muncy run. In the second quarter, NEB led 19-9 before Muncy bounced back. Her team down 25-22, Muncy’s Brandi Hitesman drained a long three at the buzzer to tie the game at the half.
One key to the Panthers’ leads was stellar passing off the give and go and ladies finding cutters near the basket.
“Their passing is good,” said coach Beebe of his team. “We try to work on that. It hasn’t always been the key for us but tonight it really paid off.”
Therefore it was no surprise to see Muncy come back from its 10-point deficit to start the fourth quarter. The Indians had seven three pointers in the game with two early in the fourth —one each by Addison Eyer and Hitesman — to make it a 41-37 game. Hitesman hit a free throw and Mia Edkin had her only two points of the game to inch the Indians closer. Then Avery Bigelow got a steal and breakaway layup and Muncy had its only lead in the game. That lead didn’t last long.
Coach Beebe said he just wanted his team to stay calm and play ball when the Indians got the lead. They did just that.
“We still have to score,” said the NEB coach. “Sometimes we get out of out rhythm when we don’t go fast and it kind of hurts us. We need yo keep pushing and that’s how we score.”
Kayleigh Thoman tied it with a free throw and, with 2:04 to go, Alena Beebe drained her sixth and last three to regain the lead.
Muncy had no fouls at that point and it took the Indians more than a minute to get to six. Rather than foul again, the Indians tried to play straight-up defense
When the Indians did get the foul to put NEB at the line, it was Beebe they fouled.
That was the wrong person to foul. Beebe hadn’t attempted a free throw in the game to that point, but with a chance to make it a two-possession game with 9.9 on the clock, Beebe calmly toed the line and hit both for as five point lead.
Trying not to foul, NEB did anyway. Muncy’s Eyer hit both free throws but with 3.7 seconds left it was really moot.
“We’ve had problems closing things out and tonight they showed how tough really are,” said Coach Beebe of his team, which sits one win away from a berth in the state tournament.
Beebe popped for 22 Tuesday to lead all scorers and added three assists. Thoman ended with nine points, five assists — most to Beebe — four rebounds and two steals. Kate O’Connor had eight points and 11 rebounds; Julia Brown had six boards and three assists.
Eyer ended up with 17 points, two assists and two steals for Muncy and Hitesman had 11 points and four boards. Bigelow and Ariana Copeland had seven points each
