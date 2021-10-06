Northeast Bradford sweeps Sayre

SAYRE — Northeast Bradford swept Sayre in NTL volleyball action on Tuesday night.
The Panthers won the first set, 25-16; the second set, 25-18; and the third set, 25-11.
Rachael Vandermark recorded a team-leading 12 digs for Sayre, and Alexis Frisbie was right behind her with 11.
Madison Belles racked up stats in four categories with one ace, eight assists, one block and three digs.
Gabby Shaw recorded three blocks to lead the team and added on two kills.
Gianna Quattrini had five digs along with one block and one kill.
Carlee McCutcheon aced one serve, and tacked on one kill and three digs.
Aliyah Rawlings also aced one serve, and had one block a dig, as well.
Makenna Garrison recorded two digs and Emma Smith had one.
Sayre will face Williamson on the road at 6 p.m. on Oct. 12.
Canton 3, Cowanesque Valley 0
The Lady Warriors won the sets 25-7, 25-15 and 25-10 to complete the sweep on Tuesday night.
Jillaney Hartford led Canton with 10 points, including three aces, 10 kills and two digs.
Marissa Ostrander finished with 19 points (five aces) and four digs, while Rachel Martin added 11 points (four aces), seven kills, two digs and two assists and Allyson Butcher dished out 21 assists to go along with seven points (one ace), two kills and two digs for the Warriors.
Canton would also get eight kills, two points and one assist from Aislyn Williams. Keri Wesneski added five points (two aces), four kills and two digs, while Trisha Gilbert had seven points (one ace), three digs, two kills and one assist and Maddie Hulbert added two points, two aces and two digs.
Canton will host Williamson on Thursday.
Wyalusing 3, Wellsboro 1
The Rams won the first, third and fourth sets on Tuesday to secure the win.
Wyalusing won the first set 25-18 before dropping the second by a 25-12 score. The Rams bounced back with wins of 25-14 and 25-17 to earn the victory.
Emilee Otis led the way for Wyalusing with 16 assists, 12 digs, four kills and four aces.
Wyalusing would also get 30 digs, two aces and one kill from Priscilla Newton, while London Edwards added 12 digs, six kills and four aces and Reanne Rodriguez had 17 digs.
Karissa Brown added six digs and four kills for Wyalusing, which also got Olivia Tewksbury added four assists and three kills and Sarah Watkins finished with three assists and one ace.
Wyalusing’s Sage Superko ended the match with three kills and Emily Girven chipped in two kills
The Rams will host Northeast Bradford on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.