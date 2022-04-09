Northeast Bradford takes down Canton

CANTON — The young Northeast Bradford baseball team has shown flashes of potential and it all came together for the Panthers against Canton on Friday evening.
Led by strong pitching, The Panthers defeated Canton 4-2.
Josh Stanton pitched a gem for Northeast Bradford going 6 1/3 inning with five hits, one earned run, zero walks, and eight strikeouts.
Garrett Cooper took over in the seventh inning and got the last two outs for the Panthers.
“Josh throws strikes, we know he throws strikes, so we wanted to ride him as long as we could and thankfully we held on,” Northeast Bradford head coach Brian Salsman said.
The Panthers made the going a little bit easier on Stanton by scoring three runs in the first inning.
Dillon Donnelly stole home to score the first run of the game. Jack Shumway followed up with a two RBI double on a hard hit ball into left field.
“We haven’t played ahead a whole lot this year you know so getting ahead was a different story,” Salsman said. “We were able to do stealing or whatever else we couldn’t do when behind by five runs.”
Holden Ward scored on a dropped strikeout in the bottom half of the first inning for Canton.
The Warriors added another run in the fourth inning on an error.
Cooper and Cayden McPherson hit back to back doubles in the fifth inning to give Northeast Bradford the crucial insurance run.
An error, walk, and a batter being hit by a pitch loaded the bases for the Warriors in the seventh inning with two outs, but Cooper worked himself out of the jam to seal the win.
Shumway went 2-for-3 with two RBI, McPherson went 1-for-4 with one RBI, and Cooper and Clay Wiggins each registered one hit for the Panthers.
As for Canton, Ward, Cooper Kitchen, and Brenen Taylor each had one hit.
Weston Bellows made an impressive relief appearance for the Warriors; finishing with a pitching line of three innings pitched, three hits, zero earned runs, five strikeouts, and two walks.
Coach Salsman noted that his team has been in every game except the Williamson game and in the end it all comes down to whether or not his team can get strikeouts.
Canton will look to bounce back today at 2 p.m. traveling to face Athens.
Northeast Bradford hosts Wellsboro on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
Wyalusing 14, Troy 4
WYALUSING — Troy jumped out to an early 3-2 lead, but that wasn’t enough to contain the red hot bats of the Wyalusing baseball team.
The Rams scored 10 runs combined in the fifth and sixth innings to defeat Troy 14-4 on Friday evening.
Trehnon Hugo went 2-for-5 with three RBI, Jacob Bruyne hit two triples to knock in two runs, and Kenny Mapes finished with three RBI for Wyalusing.
Bob English and Kevin Vandermark each had two hits.
In five innings of work for the Rams, Hunter House allowed five hits, three earned runs, walked three, and struck out four.
CJ Carr only allowed one hit in his one inning of work for the Rams.
For Troy, Camryn Harwick had two hits and Clayton Smith had two RBI.
Canton travels to face North Penn-Mansfield on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
The Rams hit the road to face Elk Lake today at 13:30 p.m.
