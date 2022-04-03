LAPORTE— The Northeast Bradford baseball team won its first game of the season after defeating Sullivan County 9-2 on Saturday afternoon.
Cayden McPherson stole the show for the Panthers going 2-for-4 with 5 RBI. Jack Shumway was perfect; going 3-for-3 with 2 RBI.
Northeast Bradford outhit Sullivan County 9-5. The Panthers did commit seven errors but that didn’t end up factoring into the final score.
Northeast Bradford is back in action on Wednesday as the Panthers host Williamson at 4:30 p.m.
Sullivan County returns to the diamond on Monday to host Muncy at 4:30 p.m.
