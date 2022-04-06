Northeast Bradford takes down Williamson

ROME — Northeast Bradford’s Thailey Franklin had a multi-hit game at the plate and only gave up one run in the circle to help lead the Lady Panthers to a 11-0 win over Williamson on Wednesday afternoon.
Franklin went 2-for-2 with three RBI, one triple, and one walk. In the circle, the junior pitched all five innings with zero walks, one hit, and eight strikeouts.
Northeast Bradford’s Kayleigh Thoman went 1-for-4 with three RBI, Mikayla Post went 2-for-2, and Melanie Shumway also finished 2-for-2.
The Lady Panthers (3-0) travel to face Canton on Friday at 4:30 p.m.
“I’m happy with what I see so far with my team,” Northeast Bradford head coach Tilden Franklin said. “We are getting smarter and better every game.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.