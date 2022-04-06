Northeast Bradford takes down Williamson

Northeast Bradford’s Kayleigh Thoman hits a single against Williamson on Wednesday.

 Review Photo/RYAN LEMAY

ROME — Northeast Bradford’s Thailey Franklin had a multi-hit game at the plate and only gave up one run in the circle to help lead the Lady Panthers to a 11-0 win over Williamson on Wednesday afternoon.

Franklin went 2-for-2 with three RBI, one triple, and one walk. In the circle, the junior pitched all five innings with zero walks, one hit, and eight strikeouts.

Northeast Bradford’s Kayleigh Thoman went 1-for-4 with three RBI, Mikayla Post went 2-for-2, and Melanie Shumway also finished 2-for-2.

The Lady Panthers (3-0) travel to face Canton on Friday at 4:30 p.m.

“I’m happy with what I see so far with my team,” Northeast Bradford head coach Tilden Franklin said. “We are getting smarter and better every game.”