Northeast Bradford wins pitching duel over Wyalusing

ROME — Northeast Bradford’s Thailey Franklin only gave up one hit as the Lady Panthers shut out Wyalusing 3-0 in the must anticipated matchup between the two NTL division champions on Tuesday evening.
Pitching was the story of the game for both teams. Franklin only allowed one hit and one walk, while striking out eight in seven innings.
Wyalusing’s Janelle Johns only allowed one earned run and three hits, while striking out eight in seven innings.
“That was a well-played, fast-paced game, and these are the kind of games that I love,” Northeast bradford head coach Tilden Franklin said. “Thailey was on today and Johns played well too, so it was a good pitching game.”
Melanie Shumway reached first on a bunt for the Lady Panthers in the first inning, and scored on the next play by stealing second and reached home on an error.
After spending a majority of the season batting in the bottom of the Lady Panthers lineup, Shumway recently got moved up to the top of the lineup in order to utilize her speed on the base paths.
“I changed the lineup a little bit by putting some speedsters up on the the top and moved my big guns down to three and four and it ended up working well,” coach Franklin said.
NEB scored on a similar play in the second inning. Kayleigh Thoman hit a single, stole second base, and then scored on a passed ball.
After being walked, Shumway scored on an error off the batt of Franklin the next play making the score 3-0.
Kelsea Moore, Shumway, and Thoman all had one hit for the Lady Panthers, and Laci Norton had the only Wyalusing hit.
“This was good for us because our kids learned that we cant afford to make a mistake or two against a good team,” Wyalusing head coach John Loomis said.
Coach Loomis has shifted his attention to the postseason and is certain that his team will bounce back.
“I couldn’t be happier the way that this season has gone so we are positive vibes all day and we are trying to get ready for the playoffs,” coach Loomis said.
NEB hosts Susquehanna on Thursday at 4:30, as Wyalusing hosts Wallenpaupack on Thursday at 3:30 p.m.
Canton 16, Troy 13
TROY — The Canton softball team scored three runs in the seventh inning to come from behind and defeat Troy 16-13 in a thrilling NTL tilt on Tuesday evening.
Both teams came roaring out of the gates. Troy led 11-10 after just three innings.
Canton went up 13-11 and then gave up two runs in the sixth inning. The Lady Warriors’ three-run seventh inning proved to be the difference.
Madison Hulbert hit a home run and had three RBI for the Lady Warriors. Sara Sarr and Maekenzi Kinner each had two hits and two RBI.
Canton’s Keri Wesneski had one hit and two RBI, and Tara Acla had one hit and two RBI.
As for Troy, Maidson Palmer and Tyra Williams both hit home runs and had three RBI.
Troy’s Kali Ayres went 2-for-4 with two RBI. Caitlyn Knapp, Rachel Kingsley, and Amber James all had two hits.
Canton travels to face Towanda today at 4:30 p.m. and Troy will play at Towanda on Friday at 4:30 p.m.
