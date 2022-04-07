SAYRE — The Sayre and Northeast Bradford track teams opened up their seasons with a meet at the Lockhart Street Bowl on Tuesday afternoon.
NEB won both matchups, as the boys cruised to a 100-45 victory and the girls won 60-15.
Ryan Jones of NEB picked up two wins on the day, taking first in both the 1,600 with a time of 5 minutes, 47 seconds and the 3,200 with a 12:16.66.
Also earning two top finishes for NEB was Dan Seeley with throws of 41 feet, 3/4 inch in the shotput and 128 feet, 4 inches in the discus.
Mason Hughey had two first-place finishes for Sayre, winning the 400 with a time of 54.47 seconds and the 200 in 25.53 seconds.
Dylan Watkins added two more top finishes for Sayre in long jump and triple jump, with leaps of 15 feet, 11 1/2 inches and 31 feet, 9 1/2 inches, respectively.
NEB won all three boys relay races.
On the girls side, NEB’s Emma Neuber won all three throwing events.
She threw 25 feet, 10 1/2 inches in the shotput, 65 feet, 5 3/4 inches in the discus and 82 feet, 9 inches in the javelin.
NEB’s Amelia Kapr took first in both the 400 and 200 meter runs with times of 1:16.33 and 35.16 seconds, respectively.
Gracelyn Laudermilch added two more wins for NEB with a 5:42.56 in the 1,600 and 2:29.32 in the 800.
Sayre’s Rose Shikanga won the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 19.47 seconds and also won the long jump with a distance of 10 feet, 4 inches.
Sayre will be back in action at Troy on April 12 and again at the Molly Dry Invitational on April 14, which is also NEB’s next scheduled event.
