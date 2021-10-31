Northeast Bradford's season cut short

The Northeast Bradford girls soccer season came to an end on Saturday at the hands of number one seeded South Williamsport in a 7-1 loss.
The Panthers came into the game knowing the tough task at hand taking on the explosive one loss offense of South Williamsport and were unable to keep them at bay in the first half as South Williamsport erupted for four first half goals.
Senior goalkeeper Siena Frisbie did all she could to handle the Lady Mounties accumulating seven saves on the day, minimizing the already impressive margin of victory for South Williamsport.
“It was tough, we only have 13 girls and five are freshmen. We only have two Seniors, so coming this far and making it this far, it just shows the talent that these young girls have. And the talent that they’re going bring next year, and I think that we’ll go even further next year with this group.” Northeast Bradford Head Coach Josh Thoman said following the loss.“We had a couple miscommunications that probably shouldn’t have went in. She stepped up by far this year. She’s probably the number one goalie in our district.” he added.
The young Northeast Bradford team hadn’t made districts in six years before securing a spot in this years playoffs. What is even more impressive is doing it with a team of just two Seniors showcasing the potential that may be for the near future.
Sophomore Melanie Shumway was a noticeably vocal leader throughout the contest even as the deficit for the Panthers continued to increase. After leaving the game in the first half with a bloody nose from a header to the face, Shumway was anxious on the sideline to return to the game, while still encouraging her teammates every second she was out.
In the second half, Shumway got her opportunity to put Northeast Bradford on the board as she battled with South Williamsport goalie Laila Shams for a loose ball before netting the Panthers only goal of the day.
“It’s just an amazing feeling playing with my team and the great support. I’ve been playing soccer for 11 years now, so it’s amazing to be here. Next year we’re gonna gain even more, plus what we have now. We’re gonna make it even further next year.” Shumway said following the game.
While the Panthers had hoped for the upset they fell to a team that won 17 games by an average of six goals per win and had scored double digit goals in six games this year. The Panthers return all but their two seniors and should have nothing but optimism about the future.
Thoman is just as eager as the rest of the underclassmen to return to the pitch next year and put the league on notice with a crop of Juniors ready to take this team to the next level saying, “We’ve improved every year. Our backbone right now is our Juniors, we have five Juniors on the team and they’ve been playing together. We made it to districts six years ago, and this is our first time since then that we made it. And to make it with such a young team it just shows the athletes that come out of Northeast Bradford.”
