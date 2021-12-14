Northeast girls fall to Susquehanna

ROME — Turnovers and struggles from close range doomed the Northeast Bradford Lady Panthers as they dropped a 42-36 non-league girls basketball game to visiting Susquehanna on Monday.
NEB coach Ben Beebe’s message to his team following the loss was simple.
“Tomorrow night we need to come to practice and be all business. We’ve got a lot of things to work on and tonight was a good reality check for us. We just have to focus,” Beebe said.
The visiting Sabers jumped out to a tight 10-9 lead after one quarter and held a 23-18 advantage at the half.
Susquehanna tried to pull away multiple times, including taking an 11-point lead early in the fourth, but the Panthers continued to fight.
Northeast got within four at 38-34 with just over five minutes left in regulation, and then again trailed 40-36 late in the fourth.
Unfortunately that would be as close as they would get as their struggles on offense proved to be the deciding factor.
“The issue was we couldn’t make a layup. I don’t know what the stat read, but when you’re three feet away from the hoop and you can’t put it in time after time, that’s the issue,” Beebe said.
Northeast was led by Alena Beebe with 16 points. Maisie Neuber added 12 points and Kate O’Connor finished with six in the loss.
Susquehanna was led by Meghan Kiernan with 26 points.
Northeast will host Wyalusing on Wednesday.
