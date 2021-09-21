WILLIAMSON — The Northeast Bradford girls soccer team struck first on Monday, but it would be Williamson picking up the win as the Warriors scored three unanswered goals to take the 3-1 victory.
Alena Beebe fired off six shots on goal Monday and found the back of the net once to lead Northeast.
The Panthers would also get an assist from Melanie Shumway, and goalie Hannah Berger made 10 stops in net.
Williamson was led by Keyana Thomas, Kyra Daley and Ruby Sherman with one goal each in the win.
Goalie Ashley Woodring stopped nine shots for Williamson, which also got an assist from Tory Straton.
NEB will visit Muncy on Friday.
Millville 5, Wyalusing 1
The Lady Rams got a goal from Olivia Haley and an assist from Olivia Spencer in a non-league loss Monday.
Wyalusing goalie Pearl O’Connor stopped 20 shots in net.
The Rams will welcome Williamson to Wyalusing on Wednesday.
