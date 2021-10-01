TOWANDA — The visiting Northeast Bradford Lady Panthers cruised to a 5-0 win over Towanda on Thursday evening.
Kayleigh Thoman led NEB with two goals and Keirra Thoman added one goal and three assists in the victory.
The Panthers would also get one goal and one assist from Alena Beebe, while Melanie Shumway added one goal and Mikayla Post chipped in one assist.
Hannah Berger made 24 saves in goal for the Panthers.
Towanda keeper Lilli Bricke finished the game with 12 saves.
Porschia Bennett led Towanda with nine shots on goal but was unable to find the back of the net.
NEB led 24-19 in shots on goal while each team had one corner kick.
Towanda will visit North Penn-Mansfield at 10 a.m. and NEB heads to Sullivan County at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Troy 3, Wellsboro 0
WELLSBORO — Camille McRoberts scored twice to lead the visiting Trojans to a shutout win on Thursday.
Troy led 2-0 at the half and added one more in the second half to complete the 3-0 victory.
Addy Parker, who also had an assist, scored the other goal for Troy.
Troy led 45-6 in shots on goal and 5-0 in corner kicks.
Wellsboro goalie Lilly Abadi stopped an impressive 42 saves in the loss.
Madelyn Seeley had a clean sheet with six saves in net for the Trojans.
Wellsboro will visit Towanda on Monday, while Troy heads to North Penn-Mansfield on Tuesday.
