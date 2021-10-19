TUNKHANNOCK — Playing with just 11 girls, the Northeast Bradford Lady Panthers soccer squad still came home with a 4-0 win over Tunkhannock on Monday.
“We attended tonight’s game with only 11 players and those 11 players demonstrated determination and perseverance. They pulled together and conquered as a team” said NEB assistant coach Michele Cowles.
Melanie Shumway scored twice and also dished out two assists in the win.
NEB would also get two goals from Alena Beebe, and Lillie Maynard added an assist in the win.
Goalie Ciana Frisbie finished with a clean sheet as she stopped all 11 shots she saw for the Panthers.
Northeast had a 30-13 advantage in shots on goal and a 5-0 edge in corner kicks.
