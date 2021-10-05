ROME — The Northeast Bradford girls soccer team picked up a 4-3 win over Williamson during their annual Pink Out game on Monday.
Keirra Thoman led the Lady Panthers with two goals. Kayleigh Thoman scored one goal and added three assists, while Malina Ramires had the other goal for NEB.
NEB goalie Ciana Frisbie made eight saves in net.
Jade Colwell scored twice for Williamson, which also got a goal from Chelsea Hungerford.
Williamson keeper Ashley Woodring stopped 13 shots in goal.
NEB led 27-10 in shots on goal, while Williamson held a 6-5 edge in corner kicks.
Northeast will host Wellsboro today at 4 p.m.
Towanda 2, Wellsboro 1, 2OT
TOWANDA — Eliza Fowler scored in the second overtime period to lift Towanda over Wellsboro on Monday.
The Lady Knights would get a first-half goal from Anna Dunn at the 12:28 mark.
Wellsboro’s Molly Ingerick scored a second-half goal off of a Maddy Mascho assist to tie things up.
Towanda’s Kyann Kjelgaard stopped three shots in goal, while Wellsboro goalie Lily Abadi made six saves.
The Knights led 14-4 in shots on goal and held a 7-1 edge in corner kicks.
Towanda will visit Bloomsburg on Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.