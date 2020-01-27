SAYRE BOROUGH- WWE star the Patriot joined Northern Tier Wrestling (NTW) in a special event on Sunday.
Hailing from Philadelphia the Patriot wears his mask to represent every face in America as wrestlers lined up to perform for a crowd of almost 100 people at the VFW Post 1536.
The event was held 3 p.m. with doors opening at 2. Speaking with the Patriot’s manager, Johnny Toonz, he shared that the WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) started just like NTW as a territory system with small wrestling venues in different territories collaborating and working together.
Vince McMahon Sr. bought the system as a whole naming it, World Wide Wrestling Federation after seeing the sport’s potential following World War II.
Later known as the WWE, the Patriot spent a good amount of time wrestling for them. Now part of Top Promotions PA-NY he mentors students who train four to five times a week training at the VFW in Sayre PA.
They teach all aspects of the Wrestling entertainment profession preparing the next generation of high flying performers.
A-Donallen has been a fan of wrestling since the age of six. The Elmira, NY native has spent the last five months training at the VFW with NTW. Inspired by Ray Mysterio and Kofi Kingston, A-Donallen claims, “it doesn’t matter where you’re from...it’s about heart, dedication, and hard work.”
His tag team partner tonight was TJ EPIXx who also has been a student for five months.
ECW Legend HC Loc also showed up in the ring. With NTW there’s always a surprise waiting at their shows. This event was taped for TV. The listing will be announced at a later date.
Visit them on all social media @NorthernTierWrestling and if you’re interested in learning how to be a wrestler they are holding a class at the VFW in Sayre 5pm Monday January 27th. First class is free.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.