SHICKSHINNY - When you fumble away the opening kickoff, that can be an omen of an ominous night.
That's what happened to Towanda on Saturday at Northwest, as a miscommunication on the opening kickoff led to Northwest recovering the ball deep in Black Knight territory, and scoring less than a minute into the game.
And although Towanda kept the game close for the first half, a second half surge by the Rangers eventually led to a lopsided 45-12 win over the Black Knights.
"That's what kind of happens in situations like that. They got the momentum and we have to be able to finish in those types of situations and keep the momentum," said Towanda coach Craig Dawsey. "Games like these, once the other team gets the momentum, it's kind of hard to stop. They're a good football team. We just need to work on finishing and do fundamentals. That's the name of the game. It's not about play calls and all that stuff. It's about fundamentals."
Ultimately, containing Northwest quarterback Carter Hontz proved to be too much of a problem for the Black Knights.
Hontz continued a strong start to his season, as he amassed 316 yards of total offense and was responsible for four touchdowns on Saturday, throwing for two and rushing for two others. He completed seven of 19 passes for 214 yards and ran for 102 yards on 14 carries.
His first touchdown came following the miscue on the opening kickoff by Towanda, which allowed Northwest to race down the field and cover the football before it could be secured by the Black Knights. Two plays later, Hontz ran into the end zone from 10 yards to put the Rangers up 7-0.
It was then the Rangers turn to have some trouble on special teams as they muffed two punts to give the ball back to Towanda on their side of the field twice in the first quarter.
But the Black Knights were unable to capitalize on either drive.
The first muff gave Towanda the ball at the Northwest 28.
Towanda got it down to the Northwest 5-yard line, but Grady Flynn had his pass picked off in the end zone by Andrew Bonczewski to stop that drive.
The Black Knights punted on their next possession as well, and Northwest inadvertently touched the punt before it was downed, giving Towanda the ball at the Northwest 27 this time. Once again, Towanda drove down to the Northwest 5, but on the first play of the second quarter, a pass went incomplete on fourth-and-3 and the Black Knights again came up empty.
"The defense played hard-nosed. I told them 'Don't break, but bend,' and we saw how they reacted to a little adversity, because we haven't really had any yet this year," said Northwest coach Carl Majer. "They responded great."
From there, Northwest took over and proceeded to go 95 yards in nine plays, capped by Hontz's second rushing touchdown of the night, this one from 37 yards to take a 14-0 lead.
Northwest tacked on a field goal near the end of the half as Matt Foley split the uprights from 22 yards out to make it a 17-0 lead at halftime.
Another special teams miscue by Northwest allowed Towanda to block a punt on Northwest's first drive of the second half, and Varius Farrell recovered his own block in the end zone for a touchdown. The extra point attempt hit the right upright and missed, and the score 17-6 early in the third quarter.
But Northwest answered on the first play of its subsequent drive.
Hontz hit Derek Dietz for a 90-yard touchdown, as Dietz out-sprinted the Towanda secondary down the field and Northwest retook its three-possession lead just 13 seconds after the Black Knights had scored.
Another big play, this one a 50-yard touchdown run by Jacob Bobersky, burst the game open and made it 31-6 with just over a minute to go in the third quarter.
After a Towanda three-and-out, Hontz and Dietz connected again for another long touchdown reception, this one for 57 yards to make it 38-6 less than two minutes into the fourth quarter.
Bobersky capped the scoring for Northwest with a short five-yard touchdown run, which closed another lengthy scoring drive that took over five minutes and put the mercy rule into effect. With the help of his earlier long touchdown run, Bobersky also surpassed the century mark for rushing, going for 104 yards on 16 carries.
Towanda tacked on a late touchdown when Rylee Sluyter connected with Zach Parker for an 80-yard touchdown pass with 2:56 left in the game.
The Black Knights, now 1-2, will host Canton on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.