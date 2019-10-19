WAVERLY, N.Y. — David Berger. That is all.
Norwich back David Berger, listed at 5-7 and 170, played like he was 6-2 and 240 Friday night. Berger battered and raced his way to 274 yards and four touchdowns on 27 carries as Norwich doubled up Waverly 40-20 to dampen the Wolverines’ homecoming festivities Friday night.
“Thyre more physical than we are,” said Waverly Head Coach Jason Miller. “They just kind of controlled us.”
Line play was the key on both sides of the ball as the Purple Tornado piled up 421 rushing yards on 59 carries. Quarterback Griffin Mills added 97 yards and another TD on 21 carries.
While Norwich was rolling, Waverly was stalled.
“We weren’t able do anything offensively inside the tackles. They were just more physical.”
Norwich opened the scoring with 7:07 to go in the first quarter on a 21-yard burst by Berger — who looked like he may have been the fastest guy on the field.
Still, Waverly forced two punts and got an interception by Aidan Westbrook the first four times Norwich had the ball.
The game seemed to change when Shane Lawrence blocked a Waverly punt back into the end zone and Seth Wessels outfought everyone else for the recovery and a Tornado touchdown on the second play of the second quarter.
On the third Norwich snap after forcing a Waverly punt, Berger went 60 yards for a score. At 20-0 after the PAT was missed, things looked bleak for the home team.
A few punts back and forth put the ball back in Norwich’s hands, but they didn’t keep it long.
On the third snap of that series, Ethan Stotler picked Mills off and returned the gift to the Tornado 26-yard line. A pair of penalties on the play put the ball at the 8-yard line. After a motion penalty moved the ball back five yards, Quarterback Joe Tomasso hit Jalen McCarty to get Waverly on the board with 1:45 left in the half.
On the ensuing kickoff, the return man coughed up the ball and McCarty recovered it at the Tornado’s 34-yard line. Caden Wheeler, who led Waverly’s ground game with 82 yards, went around the right side and outraced the defense into the end zone. With 1:30 left in the half, all Norwich wanted to do was get to the locker room with a 20-14 lead.
“There was a point where we had a lot of momentum and were able to pitch and catch,” said Miller.
Halftime seemed to break that momentum and the Wolverines could never get it back. Berger scored from 24-yards out in the third quarter, but Waverly got back to within 14 points when Tomasso hit Stotler from 15 yards out with 2:51 to play.
The collapse that Norwich saw at the end of the first half the Tornado avoided in the second half and Berger scored from 19 yards out with 50 seconds left to end the scoring.
“They’re a good football team,” said Miller. “Berger had a Hell of a night. We’re kind of banged up inside and have a three-year starter at linebacker who isn’t in there. We have some young bucks in there, two sophomores, and that’s where they hurt us.”
There were some positive signs for the Wolverines. Tomasso passed for 153 yards but just missed a couple of what would have been huge plays. Westbrook continues to impress with four catches for 76 yards and the interception and Stotler finished with 6 catches for 53 yards and his pick.
Waverly has a tough roe to hoe next week as Chenango Forks, ranked second in the latest New York State Sports Writers Association poll, comes to town.
