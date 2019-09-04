Notre Dame defeated Union Springs 1-0 in IAC boys’ soccer action Tuesday.
Justin McCarthy had the deciding Crusader goal.
Kane 4, Northern Potter 3
NoPo in boys’ soccer action Tuesday.
On the road against the Wolves, the Panthers were able to keep the match tight on Tuesday evening. Northern Potter opened up the scoring at 14:19 when Ryan Langworthy was able to take a punt from Keeper Patrick Lehman and get a quick shot at the 18 bringing the Panthers out early 1-0. Kane answered at 25 minutes into the match when Aiden Zampgona broke away from the back line and was able to get a shot in the back of N.P.’s net. At the 30-minute mark it was John Feikls to bring the Wolves ahead by getting a header off a service into the 18. A short two minutes later at 32:39 it was the Wolves again when Zampgona was able to take advantage of a miscommunication in the Panther’s defense and was able to jeopardize and pull ahead 3-1. Not to be outdone it was Ezra Sprow crashing a direct kick by AJ Lehman which pulled the Northern Potter to within 1 with 6 seconds left until the half. The teams went into the half 3-2 Wolves.At 63:02 it was the Wolves with their final goal of the evening when Zampogna pulled off his last goal of the evening. The Panthers continued to fight in the second half and at 78:38 AJ Lehman was able to put a goal past the Kane keeper off a service from Ryan Langworthy. Ultimately the Panthers ran out of clock and were unable to find the equalizer in the last 12 minutes of the match but it wasn’t due to lack of effort.
The Panthers will be on the road for their next match against Coudersport at 4:00 on Thursday.
