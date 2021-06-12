Third-seeded Notre Dame lacrosse reached the Section 4 title game with an 11-7 upset win at No. 2 Chenango Forks on Thursday.
Shane Maloney led the Crusaders with four goals and three assists and Owen Spring had three goals and two assists.
Austin Jerzak had a pair of goals and two assists and coach Geoff Crossley said he was a beast on the face-offs.
Kellan Murphy had a pair of goals and an assist and Grant Crossley had 16 saves in goal.
Caden Olmstead had four goals for Forks and Tyler Hayes had two goals and an assist. Lucas Bartlow had 14 saves in net for Forks.
Notre Dame will take on top seeded Chenango Valley on the road at 7 p.m. on Monday.
