WYALUSING — For the second straight year the NP-Liberty boys are NTL small-school champions after picking up a 65-52 win over Wyalusing on Thursday.
“For the second night in a row the Mounties played a team that started the game off with some hot shooting from the floor,” NP-Liberty coach Brian Litzelman said. “It took four quarters to get the lead back and then hold on to it for the win. Wyalusing was not going to make it easy, but getting the win clinched the Mounties Northern Tier League Division II title for the second year in a row after not having won a title for 29 years.”
Wyalusing led 27-14 after one quarter with five threes in the first quarter, three by Grayden Cobb and two by Hunter Moss.
“We knew they were going to come with a ton of energy,” Litzelman said. “We knew they were going to shoot better than they did at our house, we just tried to weather the storm. They were on fire the first quarter, it’s hard to stay like that for four quarters, we tried to stay in there and chip away.”
Noah Spencer led NPL with 26 points, eight boards and seven assists and Brandon Thompson had 22 points, seven boards and three blocked shots.
“My point guard, Spencer, he’s the guy I want the ball in his hands at the end of the game,” Litzelman said. “He’s our leader.”
Colton Litzelman had eight points and Koleton Roupp had seven points, while Kevin Alexander had two points in the win.
Colton Litzelman had four assists and three boards and Roupp had five rebounds, while Alexander had five boards.
For the Mounties it’s special to wrap up the league title.
“It feels pretty good,” Litzelman said. “I didn’t know the way this week was playing out, four games in five days, how it would play out. To come out on top feels really good at the end of the week.”
Cobb had 20 points for Wyalusing and Isaiah Way had 13 points.
Moss had eight points and Kashawn Cameron finished with six points.
Blake Morningstar had three points and Abram Bennett finished with two points.
Morningstar had eight boards and Way had five with three steals, while Mitchell Burke had four rebounds.
The Mounties prepare for the district playoffs next week. Last year after a bye in the first round the Mounties were knocked off in their first game, so they are looking for a better outcome this year.
“I definitely want to play opening round,” Litzelman said. “Last year we sat for a week and didn’t play for a week and I think it hurt us.”
Horseheads 63, Waverly 57
The Wolverines fought back in the third quarter, and took a lead early in the fourth.
In the end Horseheads fought back as they hit some big free throws down the stretch to seal the win.
“Super proud of the guys today,” Waverly coach Lou Judson said. “Not into moral victories for sure, but our guys, I thought we out played them tonight and most times you’d walk out of the gym with a win. They came ready to play tonight.”
Joey Tomasso led Waverly with 23 points and Aidan Westbrook had 11 points.
Davis Croft and Brennan Traub had six points each.
Liam Traub had three points and Ryan Lambert and Brady Blauvelt each had two points.
Westbrook had six boards and two assists and Peyton Bowen had five rebounds.
Tomasso had four steals and Lambert had five steals and two assists.
Horseheads won the JV game 42-29. Isaiah Bretz led Waverly with 14.
Wellsboro 55, Troy 52
Ty Barrett had 27 points, but it wasn’t enough as Wellsboro came away with the NTL win on Thursday.
Barrett nearly tied the game with a last-second three, but the shot just missed and Wellsboro hung on for the win.
While Troy had already wrapped up the NTL large-school title on Tuesday, the loss could keep the Trojans from moving up to the second seed in the district playoff standings.
Ethan VanNoy added 10 points for Troy and Nick Williams, Jake Deitrick and Morgan Madigan had three points each, while Mason Imbt, Zeb Oldroyd and Devin Selleck had two points apiece.
Liam Manning had 19 points for Wellsboro and Darryn Callahan had 12 points.
Conner Adams and Isaac Keane each had eight points and Peyton McClure had six points, while Hayes Campbell finished with two points.
Manning had a double-double adding 10 boards, with two assists and Keane had six boards and five assists.
Callahan and Adams each had five rebounds and five assists.
The regular season is completed for Troy and they will host a playoff game in the Class AAA district playoffs next week. Wellsboro hosts Towanda on Saturday to end the regular season and will play in the district playoffs next week as well.
Athens 73, Towanda 54
Nalen Carling had a big game for Athens, with 22 points and a double-double, with 13 boards, as the Wildcats got the win on Thursday.
Mason Lister and Troy Pritchard had 12 points each and Chris Mitchell finished with 10 points as four Wildcats scored in double figures in the win.
J.J. Babcock had eight points and Tucker Brown had four points, while Korey Miller had three points and John Smith had two points.
Carling had the double-double and added five assists and five steals and Lister had four assists.
Babcock had seven rebounds and blocked three shots.
Mitchell had five boards and Brown had three rebounds and a season-high eight assists.
Kolby Hoffman had another strong game for Towanda with 23 points and Elias Shrawder had nine points, while Teagan Irish had seven points.
Dante Ottaviani had six points and Justin Schoonover had four, while Octavious Chacona had three points and Logan Lambert had two points.
Athens won the JV game 50-44 with Carson Smith scoring 15 points. Grady Flynn had 14 for Towanda and Owen Clark had 11.
Canton 63, Sayre 56
Isaiah Niemczyk had a season-high 34 points, his second time over 30 points in the past three games, to lead Canton to the victory.
Cooper Kitchen had nine points for Canton and Caiden Williams had eight, while Tyler Jannone had seven points. Cameron Bellows had three points and Conner Foust had two for Canton.
Dom Fabbri led Sayre with 18 points and Jackson Hubbard had 17.
Connor Young had eight points, Matt Lane had seven and Zach Moore finished with six points.
Sayre travels to CV today and Canton is at NP-Liberty on Saturday with a 3:30 p.m. tipoff.
NEB 78, CV 57
The Panthers continued their strong play with another win.
Nick Beers and Lucas Crown each had 20 points to lead NEB in the win.
Sam Abell had 14 points and Dan Seeley had 10 in the win.
Dan Williams had six points and Ethan Finch had five points, while Julian Jampo had three points.
Seeley had eight boards and two assists and Beers had eight boards, six steals and four assists.
Finch had four points and three assists and Williams and Abell had three boards, with two steals each.
Crown had three steals, three assists and three rebounds.
Jampo had three rebounds and Williams had four boards and two steals.
McGuire Painter led CV with 22 points and Ben Cooper had 15, while Tucker St. Peter finished with 14 points.
Gage Tilton had three points, Joe Easton had two points and Carter Ackley had a point in the game for the Inidans.
Sullivan County 51, Benton 14
The Griffins improved to 7-7 on the year with the win.
Riley King had 14 points to lead Sullivan County and Trace Neary had 12 points.
Bryon Fitzgerald had six points and Alex Schweitzer had five points.
Maddox Bahr, Conner Smithkors and Jalen Thomas had three points each in the game, while Trey Higley had two points and Owen Schweitzer had two points, while Gerhett Parrish had a point.
Thomas had eight assists and Alex Schweitzer had four assists and five steals.
Owen Schweitzer, Fitzgerald and Smithkors had five boards each in the game.
Sullivan is home against Towanda today.
NP-Mansfield 69, Williamson 39
Curtis Craig had 22 points to lead the Tigers to the win.
Brody Burleigh had 14 for NP-Mansfield and Eli Shaw had eight points, while Tom King finished with seven points.
Jake Evans had six points and Ryland Moon had four points, while Karson Dominick had three points.
Sam Lawrence and Andrew Green had two points each, while Daydon Moon had a point.
Devin O’Dell had 18 for Williamson and Jake Schmitt had eight points.
Wes Carelton had six points, Everett Dominick had four points and Kristian Mizdail finished with three points for the Warriors.
