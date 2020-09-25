The North Penn-Liberty boys’ soccer team defeated Northeast Bradford 4-3 in NTL action on Thursday.
Jackson Brion had a goal, Caiden Alexander had a goal, Derek Litzelman had a goal and Zackary Wilcox had a goal in the win.
Alexander had two assists and Wilcox and Taylor Nelson had an assist in the wi.
NEB got a pair of goals from Brandon Kuhn and Julian Jampo had a goal.
NP-Liberty had 16 shots and one corner kick and NEB had 17 shots and four corner kicks.
Garrett Cooper had 11 saves for NEB and Stettson McGovern had 12 saves for NP-Liberty in the game.
Athens 3, Williamson 0
The Wildcats got a pair of goals from Tyler Chambers in the win and Nate Quinn also had a goal for Athens.
Colby Blakeman and Ryan LaSusa had assists in the game.
Athens had 10 shots and two corner kicks, while Asher Ellis had seven saves.
Williamson had four shots and four corner kicks.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Sullivan County 4, Muncy 0
After a Muncy own goal put the Griffins in the lead, Bethany Beinlich opened the first half and scored with an assist from Chloe Burke.
Ellie Springman went on to added a goal and then Burke scored off an Ava Dunham assist.
Mallory Dickerson, a sophomore, filleed in for injured junior keeper Kassidy Beinlich and had 22 saves to get the shutout.
Muncy had 25 saves and Sullivan had three corner kicks, while Muncy had five.
Sullivan hosts South on Monday.
Athens 10, NEB 4
The Wildcats got four goals from Emma Roe, and freshman Norah Reid had her first hat trick as the Wildcats won their pink game.
Hannah Blackmon had a goal, Hannah Walker had two goals and Ally Thoman had two assists.
Kayleigh Thoman had a hat trick for NEB and Keirra Thoman had a goal.
Melanie Shumway and Kelsie Cowles each had assists for NEB.
Athens had 19 shots and no corners and NEB had five shots and eight corner kicks.
Ciana Friesbie had eight saves and Lani Thomas had seven saves.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.