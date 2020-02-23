TROY—At the conclusion of Northumberland Christian’s District 4 semifinal Aaron Knauss was asked to lead his team in a pray.
He didn’t thank God for his 31 points or Northumberland Christian’s 68-62 win to clinch a berth in the District 4 Class A Championship next week, he thanked God for the health of both teams and safety of everyone driving home. It’s what type of player Knauss is and it showed Saturday night as he elevated his team with 15 fourth quarter points to claim the win.
“North Penn Liberty is a good team,” Knauss said. “They were bound to have a little bit of run, but we played good defense and hustled to take it back.”
North Penn-Liberty scored points in the third to get back into the game. It was a challenge for Northumberland to simply keep pace, but Knauss was able to do that with three threes in the quarter.
It kept the offense moving and helped it finish strong with 27 in the fourth. Knauss highlighted the fourth quarter run with 15, but every player was involved. It carried over into the fourth as Knauss led the offense and helped the Warriors pull away for the win.
“We knew going into this weekend we had a rough uphill battle between our league championship game and the drive out here,” Northumberland Christian coach Jeremiah Bennett said. “We were praising the lord and thankful we could get out here safely.”
The boys walked into a gym that saw the girls leading by 14 points. It helped them get reenergized to compete for a trip to the District 4 Championship next week. David King scored 18 to go with Knauss’ 31. The Warriors also hit 18 of 25 attempts from the line to help closeout the game.
Jack Garvin was especially good in the first quarter when he grabbed four rebounds to go with a steal and point. He scored in the fourth and finished with nine rebounds on the day.
“We told them at the beginning of the weekend we had multiple goals and it was going to be tough, but if we take it one bite at time, we would be alright,” Bennett said. “We told them to win each quarter and do it four times in a row.”
Northumberland Christian did just that as it made history along with the girl’s program to reach the District 4 Class A championship.
Duncan Zeafla led the offense for North Penn-Liberty as he finished with 19 points. He scored 12 of those points over the final eight minutes but it wasn’t enough.
