North Penn-Liberty’s season came to an end with a 63-57 loss in the PIAA playoffs on Friday to Mount Calvary Christian.
Noah Spencer had 19 points for NPL in the loss and Colton Litzelman finished with 16 points.
Duncan Zeafla and Brandon Thompson each had eight points and Koleton Roupp, Sam Shedden and Kevin Alexander all finished with two points.
Litzelman had a double-double, adding 10 boards,and Spencer had six assists and four rebounds.
Thompson had 14 rebounds and seven blocked shots in the game.
Aidan Masters led Mount Calvary with 22 points.
“The boys lost a tough one, but they played hard and never gave up,” NP-Liberty coach Brian Litzelman said. “Super proud of the great season we had this year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.