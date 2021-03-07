LIBERTY — The Mounties have accomplished a lot over the past four years.
For all the success, one thing was missing.
There was one line from the resume that NP-Liberty’s players needed to fill in, and that was winning a district playoff game and getting to a district final.
On Saturday the Mounties topped Lourdes 44-36 in the District 4, Class A semifinals, to earn their first trip to the District 4 finals since 1989.
A year ago the Mounties got a quarterfinal bye in the District 4 playoffs, and they struggled in their first playoff game, falling to Northumberland Christian.
There were some struggles early in this one, but this time NP-Liberty knew how to handle the playoff atmosphere.
“I think having been through that, even in these tight games, when we don’t play well, we can lean on our defense,” NP-Liberty coach Brian Litzelman said. “We can slow the other teams down and hopefully put enough baskets in to get a win.”
NP-Liberty missed their first five shots of the game on Saturday, as Lourdes got off to a 4-0 lead.
One of those misses was an open layup attempt by Noah Spencer.
Spencer entered the game 20 points shy of 1,000 for his career and early on it seemed like that might have been on his mind.
For Spencer it took until late in the second quarter before he got his first basket, on a steal and a layup. Spencer quickly added a second on a drive to the basket.
“First, he had to see one go through the basket somehow,” Litzelman said. “He has to let the flow of the game come to him. I think he was stressing. I think the fact that (He was close to 1,000 points) was pressuring him. I think that was a stressful situation, he wanted to get that, I know that, and I think he was forcing things and not letting the game to him. I got him in the huddle and said, the games got to come to you, you have to let the game come to you.”
And, that’s exactly what happened.
Spencer started finding his open teammates for baskets, and in the second half he heated up, scoring 14 second-half points in the win.
For Spencer, the 1,000 points was something he was thinking about, but he just knew all that mattered was getting the victory.
“Everyone is telling me about it, oh you are 20 points away, you are 20 points away, so of course it’s in your mind,” Spencer said. “But, my main goal was to get the win, because win or go home. I’d much rather be like two points away and play one more game then get my 1,000 and go home.”
In the first half the Lourdes defense did a good job of keeping the ball out of the hands of 6-foot, 7-inch NP-Liberty center Brandon Thompson.
They knocked away passes into him, and kept the Mounties from establishing a post game as Lourdes led 21-20 at the half.
We continually talk about we have to have paint touches,” Litzelman said. “It doesn’t matter if we get in there and score, we have to get it in there, make the defense collapse, and kick it out. Once we got some more paint touches it got guys into rhythm for outside shots.”
Even when the Mounties weren’t getting the offense going through the paint, they were controlling the glass inside.
While Lourdes was making life hard for the NP-Liberty perimeter players, NP-Liberty was gathering 19 offensive rebounds, giving them chance after chance to try and score.
“It feels nice,” NP-Liberty’s Colton Litzelman said of the win. Not being able to do it the last four years, finally getting over that hump feels good. Especially only being the second team to make a district final in our school’s history.”
The game remained a back-and-fourth game, with Lourdes holding a one-point edge in midway through the fourth quarter.
That’s when Koleton Roupp hit a three-pointer to put NP-Liberty on top.
N-Liberty stretched the lead to four points, but Lourdes came right back.
Lourdes ran a perfect back-door cut and Casen Sandri got free for the layup to cut the deficit to two.
A NP-Liberty turnover gave Lourdes the ball and a good look at a three.
With under a minute to go, Spencer got the ball inside to Thompson, who scored to put NP-Liberty up four, and the Mounties tacked on free throws to seal it.
While the Mounties struggled on offense for much of the game, it was their defense that came through.
“We were just trying to pressure the guards and make them earn stuff,” Brian Litzelman said. “I thought my boys played tight early and I thought we loosened up a bit at the end.”
Spencer led NP-Liberty with 18 points, 10 rebounds and two assists and Colton Litzelman had nine points, six boards and four steals, while Thompson had nine points and 10 boards and four blocked shots. Five of Thompson’s boards were offensive.
Kevin Alexander had four points, Roupp had three and Derek Litzelman had two points. Alexander had seven rebounds, and four steals
Maxwell Reiprisch led Lourdes with 10 points and Hunter Reed had seven, while Tyler Novak had six points.
Alex Hughes had five points and Sean Potter had four, while Sandri had two points.
For NP-Liberty’s players it is now onto the District 4 final at 8 p.m. on Thursday against St. John Neumann.
“Last year did not end the way we wanted to at all,” Spencer said. “This year, I’m glad we can finally make it there and hopefully we can go there and play the best we can.
“I’m glad we get to go to the district chip because last year did not happen the way we wanted.”
Brian Litzelman is the one big link between both district finalists in school history.
He was on the 1989 team that lost at Mansfield to Cowanesque, and now he will coach this year’s team in the final.
“The funny thing is this, Lourdes, is who we played in the semifinals my senior year,” Litzelman said. “I fell one game short, I said let’s not do that, let’s play as a team. Let’s play loose and we got the monkey off our back, getting a district win for this team. In my eyes, they are winners no matter what happens.”
For Spencer it’s kind of fun to be in a final, just like his coach was. And, he’ll try and join his coach on the 1,000-point list for the school. Litzelman is one of just five 1,000-point boys’ basketball scorers in school history.
“That’s going to be really cool,” Spencer said. “I know he was a good basketball player back in the day. For him to be able to coach us all this time, and put so much trust in us is pretty cool. He has trusted me so much with the ball and I’m glad he does that. I just like going out there and being able to help my team. To get my 1,000 would be pretty cool.”
