NP-Liberty trailed much of the game until late in the fourth quarter, but were able to edge Canton 60-54 on Wednesday night.
“The Mounties were able to play good defense and knock down some good shots to take the lead and hold on for the win,” NP-Liberty coach Brian Litzelman said.
NP-Liberty was led by Noah Spencer with 21 points and five assists and Derek Litzelman had 14 points.
Brandon Thompson had 11 points and 10 boards and Colton Litzelman had five points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Koleton Roupp had five points and Kevin Alexander had three for NP-Liberty.
Isaiah Niemczyk had 18 points for Canton and Caiden Williams had 16 points.
Cooper Kitchen finished with 13 points and Tyler Jannone had four, while Weston Bellows had three points.
Waverly 86,
Newark Valley 15
The Wolverines rolled to their third straight win, as they hit 13 three pointers in the win.
Before is week the Wolverines school record for threes in a game was 12.
However, Waverly hit 15 in their win over Tioga on Tuesday, and they followed it up with 13 on Wednesday.
Davis Croft had 15 points, all on threes, and Joey Tomasso and Ryan Lambert each had 14 points, while Aidan Westbrook had 12 points.
Brennan Traub had nine points and Brady Blauvelt and Peyton Bowen had six points each.
Caden Hollywood and Kobe Decker had four points each and Liam Traub had two points each.
Blauvelt had six boards and Decker and Bowen had four rebounds, Bowen added four steals and Thomas Hand had three assists.
Waverly is at Horseheads today with a 6 p.m. JV start.
Towanda 46, Milton 43
Kolby Hoffman had 23 points to lead the Black Knights to a win in a non-league matchup.
Logan Lambert had 10 points for the Black Knights and Elias Shrawder had seven points.
Octavious Chacona finished with three points and Mason Hartmann finished with two points and Justin Schoonover had a point.
Milton won the JV game 41-40. Shrawder had 10 points to lead the Black Knights.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Wyalusing 44, NP-Mansfield 41, OT
After NP-Mansfield outscored the Rams in the fourth quarter to force overtime, the Rams outscored the Tigers 9-6 in the extra frame to get the win.
Callie Bennett led the Rams with 13 points and Catherine Brown had eight points.
Olivia Leichliter had seven points for Wyalusing and Madison Putnam had six points.
Layla Botts and Hailey Jayne each had five points for Wyalusing.
Putnam had seven rebounds and two blocks and Botts had four assists and two boards, with two steals.
Bennett had five rebounds and two steals and Leichliter had seven rebounds.
Payton Chapel had 13 points for NP-Mansfield and Sarah Spohn had 11 points.
Elizabeth Kahl had eight points and Ashley Brubaker had seven points, while Grace Farrer had two points.
Spohn had six rebounds and Brubaker had two assists, two steals and two boards.
Ella Farrer had four rebounds and four assists, with two steals and Kahl had three rebounds and two assists and Chapel had three rebounds.
Wellsboro 43, Troy 35
The Hornets held the Trojans to two second-quarter points in the win.
Abbye Cavanaugh had 10 points to lead the Hornets and Emma Coolidge had nine points.
Kiyah Boyce had eight points and Bailey Monks had six for Wellsboro.
Kathryn Burnett and Rylie Boyce had four points each for Wellsboro and Sarah Mosher finished with two points.
Hannah Zimmerman had 16 points and was 6-for-8 from the line for the Trojans.
Sydney Taylor had nine points and Rachel Kingsley had eight for Troy and Makenna Matthews finished with two points.
Kingsley had six boards and Taylor had six steals and five rebounds.
Troy won the JV game 20-19.
Williamson 40, NP-Liberty 34
Taylor Rae Jones led the Warriors with 18 points in the win.
Lateisha Peterson had 14 points for Williamson and Teagan Jones, Kayla Burrows, Addie Schmitt and Abigail Root each had two points for the Warriors.
Eva Rice had 11 points to lead NP-Liberty.
Sidney Landis had eight points for NP-Liberty and Elizabeth Ritchie had six points, while Kiersten Mitstifer had five points and Ryann Upham finished with four points.
NEB 53, CV 22
Maisie Neuber had 26 points and nine rebounds to lead the Panthers to the win.
Neuber added two steals and Lauryn Jones had 11 points and two assists, with two boards, while Kayleigh Thoman had eight points and four steals, with two assists.
Julia Brown had four points and two steals and Lani Thomas and Kate O’Connor each had two points. Thomas had two rebounds.
Alena Beebe finished with five steals for NEB.
