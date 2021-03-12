It seemed like North Penn-Liberty’s worst minutes were behind them. The Mounties had survived nine first quarter turnovers and cold shooting from the foul line and were tied with St. John Neumann 25-25, midway through the second quarter. If any team was about to make a run, common wisdom would have suggested North Penn-Liberty, as the Knights were in serious foul trouble. Like it is so often in sports, things often don’t play out as planned. Neumann ended the half on a 14-2 run, and kept that offensive efficiency up in the second half as they captured the PIAA District 4 Class A Boys’ Basketball title, 82-53.
“They ran out of gas,” Knights Coach Jamie Spencer said. “I’m not sure they had seen someone who plays at our pace and that wore them down.”
The Hill brothers dazzled once again for St. John Neumann. Towson-bound David Hill led all scorers with 33 points and brother Davion chipped in 27. On a night where SJN was only 5/28 from three, their ability to finish around the rim was key.
“When David and Davion catch the ball in the high post area, you’re going to have a tough time stopping them,” Spencer said.
Things started out poorly for the Mounties and it looked like it would get away from them. They turned it over on their first four trips down the floor. But, senior center Brandon Thompson steadied the ship. The 6-foot-7 Thompson had a huge height advantage, and he was dynamite offensively. His ten first quarter points got North Penn-Liberty off the mat, and when Kevin Alexander hit a long two point jumper as the horn went off, the Mounties found themselves down only 19-16 after 1.
Senior Guard Noah Spencer scored his 1000th career point to tie the game for the first time at 19 in the early second quarter, and the team traded baskets until a devastating Neumann spurt put the game into double digits. The Hill brothers combined for 16 of the 20 points in that second quarter for Neumann, NPL got away from the stuff that had helped them be successful early on, and they found themselves on the wrong side of the scoreboard to show for it.
“We stopped doing the right things in our transition defense,” North Penn-Liberty head coach Brian Litzelman said. “Maybe one or two guys were (playing good transition defense), but not all five at once.”
The Mounties also got away from their offensive gameplan.
“We stopped getting the ball inside,” Litzelman said. “Whether it was paint touches or dribble drives we just didn’t get it into the paint and we took some shots that were not necessarily bad shots but were not the shots we wanted, either.”
Neumann quickly got out to a 20 point lead in the early third quarter, but North Penn-Liberty had one more run in them. Brandon Thompson (22 points) caught fire again and after he converted a bucket and the ensuing foul shot, the lead was cut to 49-34 with two minutes to play in the third quarter.
That’s as close as the Mounties got, though. Neumann made just one of their first fourteen attempts from beyond the arc, but quickly made four out of five in a stretch bridging the third and fourth quarters and the rout was on as the Knight starters put the game into mercy rule territory before being removed to an ovation from the St. John Neumann faithful.
“I’m just happy for our seniors,” Spencer said. “I’m a first year coach, there’s a pandemic so to overcome all of that stuff, I’m so proud.”
