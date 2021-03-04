The NP-Liberty girls continued their magical season as they picked up a District 4 playoff win over Meadowbrook Christian on Wednesday 34-30.
Eva Rice led NP-Liberty with 16 points in the win and Elizabeth Ritchie had six points and 16 boards in the victory.
Sidney Landis had six points in the win and Ryann Upham, Kierston Mitstifer and Bridgette Russell all finisehd with two points.
Alyssa Camelo led Meadowbrook with 12 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.