The North Penn-Liberty boys picked up a 49-40 win over Towanda to stay unbeaten.
“On an off night for the Mountie offense, the boys played just enough defense to come away with a win,” NP-Liberty coach Brian Litzelman said.
Playing their second game in two days, and despite being shorthanded for the game, the Black Knights gave NP-Liberty everything they could handle.
The Mounties were led by Colton Litzelman with 13 points, five assists and five steals and Noah Spencer had 11 points, while Brandon Thompson had 10 points.
Koleton Roupp had seven points and Kevin Alexander had six points, while Derek Litzelman had two points.
Spencer had six rebounds and three steals and Roupp had four rebounds and three assists.
Derek Litzelman had seven boards and two assists and Thompson had five rebounds and three blocked shots.
Logan Lambert led Towanda with 14 points and Kolby Hoffman had 11 points.
Justin Schoonover had five points, Teagan Irish had four, Elias Shrawder had three points, Mason Hartmann had two and Dante Ottavani had a point.
NP-Liberty won the JV game 41-35. Jackson Brion led NP-Liberty with 15 points and Shrawder had 14 for the Black Knights.
GIRLS
NP-Liberty 46,
NP-Mansfield 22
Kiersten Mitstifer had 14 points to lead the Mounties to the win.
It’s the first time NP-Liberty beat NP-Mansfield in 14 years.
Jaclyn Nelson and Elizabeth Ritchie each had eight points for the Mounties in the win.
Sidney Landis had seven points and Eva Rice had six points in the win.
Bridgette Russell had two points for NP-Liberty and Ryann Upham had a point.
Peyton Chapel led NP-Mansfield with 11 points.
Sarah Spohn had four points for Mansfield and Jolyn Farrell and Ashley Brubaker each had two points.
Grace Farrer, Elizabeth Kahl and Shaniya Sparrow had one point each.
Kahl had five boards and Chapel had seven rebounds. Brubaker had two rebounds and four steals.
Farrell had five rebounds and McKenna Ligotuer had four rebounds, while Cheyanne Thompson had three rebounds.
Wellsboro 53,
Williamson 33
The Hornets got 21 points from Emma Coolidge in the win on Friday.
Bailey Monks had 13 points and Rylie Boyce had 12 in the victory.
Sarah Mosher had four points for Wellsboro and Kathryn Burnett had two points, while Kiyah Boyce finished with one point.
The Warriors got 12 points from Lateisha Peterson and 11 from Lena Lewis.
Taylor Rae Jones had six points for Williamson and Addie Schmitt finished with four points.
