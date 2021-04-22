The Lycoming Warrior volleyball program received a huge boost on Wednesday when NP-Liberty all-state libero Ali Koval signed her letter of intent to join the program starting in the 2021 season.
“I really like the community (at Lycoming),” Koval said. “Lycoming really valued me as a player and I appreciated that.
Inking her letter of intent signaled the end of an outstanding scholastic career that saw Koval dominate area volleyball for the last two seasons. The North Penn-Liberty standout was a key cog in a team that lost only one match the past two seasons, a 3-2 defeat to North Catholic in the PIAA Class AA State Finals in 2019. It was in that state tournament where Koval let the entire Pennsylvania volleyball community know just how good she was. Her standout play led her to be selected to her first all-state team, and she followed that up with a great senior season. Despite battling an ankle injury that kept her out nearly half of the season, Koval made it clear she was one of the best players in District 4, and one of the elite players in the state of Pennsylvania en route to her second all-state team, among the countless accolades she received.
North Penn-Liberty Head Coach Jen Nawri was effervescent in her praise of the libero.
“Ali is an extremely talented player who is always striving to be better. She inspires those around her. Her enthusiasm for the game is infectious. Lycoming College is very lucky to have her,” said Nawri.
Koval, who would have fit in at the Division I level of play, brings a lot to the table skill wise.
“Ali’s ability to read the game helps her to lead the defense. Her willingness to go after every ball and her passing accuracy make her a formidable player,” Nawri said.
Lycoming Coach Tim McMahon is excited about what Koval will bring to the table.
“Ali, being one of the top libero’s in the state of Pennsylania will bring a lot to the table. We hope she will shore up our defense for years to come.”
Keeping a top local recruit like Koval home could influence other recruits.
“We’ve recruited a lot of local girls in my twenty years, and a lot of them have chosen to play low division one or division two,” McMahon said. “They have to understand that a lot of division three programs could beat those low division one and division two programs.”
McMahon is just four wins short of 300 for his career, and is the all-time winningest coach in program history. The Warriors are coming off a MAC Commonwealth Tournament semifinal appearance in 2019. The 2020 season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
