NP-Liberty star Noah Spencer capped his high school basketball career with second-team all-state honors in Class A.
The Pennsylvania Sports Writers All-State team recognized the 1,000-point scorer who was The All-Region Offensive Player of the Year after averaging nearly 20 points a game.
NP-Liberty reached the District 4, Class A final this year, and in the final they ran into a St. John Neumann team that has two first-team all-state honorees.
Neumann sophomore Davion HIll made all-state first team for the second straight year, after averaging 22.2 points, four assists and three steals, and his brother David, a Towson recruit, joins him on the first team after averaging 22.8 points and seven assists. Davion has offers from Towson and Kent State.
The state player of the year is Elijah Sechler who helped Berlin Brothersvalley reah the state final, averaging 21 points and 5.6 points a game.
After leading his team to the state title, Pottsville Nativity coach Mike Walborn is the coach of the year.
