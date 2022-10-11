BLOSSBURG — The Towanda boys soccer team fell 7-1 to North Penn-Liberty on Monday afternoon.
The Mounties took a 2-0 lead into halftime before erupting for five goals in the second half.
Towanda’s goal was scored by Talon Irish in the second half off an assist from Michael Ferrulli.
Mike West made six saves in goal for Towanda.
The Black Knights tallied 14 shots in the game.
Towanda will travel to face Northeast Bradford at 4 p.m. today.
Williamsport 6, Athens 0
WILLIAMSPORT — The Athens boys soccer team took on Williamsport on Saturday and fell by a final score of 6-0.
Jett Johnson and Connor Poole scored two goals for Williamsport while Jack Fink and Angelo Casas added goals as well.
No stats were available for Athens.
The Wildcats, now 9-6-1, will take on Williamson on Tuesday at 4 p.m. on the road.
Hughesville 7, Troy 2
TROY — The Troy Trojans hosted Hughesville on Saturday and fell by a final score of 7-2.
Hughesville had six different players net goals in the win and was led by Matthew McClain who netted two goals and one assist, and Jeffrey Fenstermacher who had one goal and three assists.
No stats were available for Troy at the time of publishing.
The now 1-13 Trojans will face off against NP-Liberty on Tuesday in Liberty at 4 p.m.
