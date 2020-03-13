The North Penn-Liberty tennis team opened the season with a 5-0 win over CV.
Yuma Kokuba won 6-1, 6-0 over Arch Ackley at first singles and Alex Stein won 6-1, 6-0 over Tommy Mack at second singles. River Hicks-Lee won 6-3, 6-1 over Joel Heck at third singles.
Kokuba and Curtis Craig won 6-1, 6-0 over Darrius Johnson and Kenny Watterson and Josh Nobles and Allen Weed won 7-5, 6-2 over Jackson Pritchard and Brody Johnson.
