LIBERTY — The North Penn-Liberty volleyball team swept Athens on Wednesday, 25-10, 25-11, 25-5.
Ali Koval had 15 points and 13 digs for NPL, Maddison Minyo had 12 kills and six digs, Charisma Grega had 15 kills, seven points and 13 digs and JoAnne McNamara had 18 assists.
Haley Barry had 10 digs and a kill for Athens and Leah Liechty had two digs and three kills.
Cassidy Stackpole had nine digs and Kayleigh Miller had six assists and three digs and Jenny Ryan had seven digs and two kills.
Audrey Hatch had a dig and Kylie Jayne had two digs and two kills, while Taylor Field had 15 digs.
“Fantastic reality check for us tonight,” Athens coach Heather Hanson said. “NPL is an exceptional team and it was great for the girls to play against them and experience where we need to be if we want to go to the next level. For me as a coach it was a great reality check on areas I need to work on so we are ready for the games ahead.”
Towanda 3, Williamsport 0
25-7, 25-14, 25-13
Paige Manchester had 14 points, five kills, four blocks and four digs for Towanda and Blaze Wood had 13 points, a kill, a dig and an assist.
DaLanie Pepper had seven points, five kills, 13 assists and 11 digs and Madigan Allen had 10 points, seven kills, four digs and an assist.
Whitney Maloney had five points and a kill, Shelby Johnson had two points, two kills, a block, six digs and an assist and Amanda Horton had a point, two kills and an assist.
Zoe Czajkowski had a point, a kill, three digs and an assist, Keona Walker had two kills and three blocks and Gracie Schoonover had a block, while Samarah Smith had two kills, a dig and an assist.
Towanda won the JV match 25-12, 25-18.
Maddie Maynard had eight points and a kill, Destiny Brennan had seven points, Brea Overpeck had five points, two kills and an assist.
Aliyah Nimmo had three points, two kills, five digs and an assist, Schoonover had two points, a kill and an assist, Aziza Ismailova had four points, a kill, two digs and an assist, Addison Maynard had a point and Athena Chacona had three points.
Towanda hosts Williamson today.
Galeton 3, CV 0
25-21, 25-13, 25-17
Cara Parsell had 10 digs and an ace for Galeton, Lauren Sauley had six digs, two aces and an assist and Kate Kulish had four digs, four aces, two kills and nine assists.
Taylor Novinger had two assists, Mikayla Schott had seven digs, an ace and two kills, Makenna Shuemaker had nine digs, four aces, three kills and eight assists.
Alexis Johnson had a dig, an ace, a block and 13 kills, Alli Macensky had six kills and two blocks and Maddie Sauley had a dig and two kills.
