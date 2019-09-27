TOWANDA — The North Penn-Liberty volleyball team remained unbeaten, without dropping a set yet this season in NTL play, sweeping Towanda on Thursday.
NP-Liberty won 25-18, 25-4, 25-14.
JoAnne McNamara had 13 points, two kills and 23 assists and Julia Nawri had eight points and 15 assists, with four digs.
Hannah Bowens had two kills and a dig and Charisma Grega had three points and 11 kills, with 12 digs.
Ali Koval had six points, seven digs and Patelin Nowak had two kills.
Madison Minyo had 19 kills, three points and 13 digs, while Grace Tice had seven kills and a dig and Lizzy Welch had four points and a dig, with two kills.
Blaze Wood had two points for Towanda and DaLanie Pepper had three points, two kills, eight digs and eight assists.
Paige Manchester had four digs, five kills and three blocks, with one point, while Madigan Allen had three kills, a block, four digs, an assist and a point.
Keona Walker had three kills and a block and Shelby Johnson had three kills, a block and 10 digs.
Zoe Czajkowski had 10 digs and an assist, with three points, while Amanda Horton had three digs and a kill and Aliyah Nimmo had a point.
North Penn-Liberty won the JV match 25-11, 25-19.
Nimmo had nine digs, two assists, a kill and Brea Overpeck had five digs and eight points.
Winter Saxer had two blocks and three kills and Aziza Ismailova had four digs and an assist, while Maddie Maynard had five digs, a kill and two points.
Destiny Brennan had six digs and Gracie Schoonover had a dig, two kills and two points.
Wellsboro 3, Troy 0
25-13, 25-14, 25-23
Caitlyn Callahan had 17 kills for Wellsboro and Megan Starkweather had nine points, 10 assists and a block.
Breigh Kemp had nine points, an ace and 13 assists and Bailey Monks had seven kills, while Ryann Adams had 15 digs and seven points, with three aces.
Shiloh Duff had three kills, seven points and three blocks and Kathryn Burnett had seven digs.
Troy got eight points, two kills, a block and three digs from Morgan Millard and Mallori Morse had three points, three kills, 10 assists and six digs.
Savannah Sakosky had a point, a kill and 24 digs and Allison Beers had three points, two kills and two digs.
Annie Rosanelli had five points, two kills and three digs and Vanessa Thomas had three kills, seven assists and eight digs. Dalaine Braund had four kills and three blocks and Sierra Yaggie and Allee Dutrow combined for six digs.
Wellsboro won the JV match 25-10, 17-25, 15-10.
Meredith Cole had 10 points, six kills and two digs for Troy and Jalayna Young had four points, a kill and a block, while Tyra Williams had a point and four digs.
Tailynn Stahle had a point, two assists and two digs, Madison Vargas had four points, six assists and a dig, Savannah Spencer had a kill and a block and Lydia Lewis had a kill.
Wyalusing 3, NEB 1
19-25, 25-19, 25-23, 25-20
Imogen Herbert had 19 points and 12 assists, with a run of 10 straight points and Lylah Oswald had 16 kills and five digs for Wyalusing.
Emily Lewis had 12 kills, eight digs and six aces, Daphne Fassett had two kills, five digs and four aces. Madison Putnam had four kills, Haley McGroarty had 12 assists and nine points and Priscilla Newton had four digs and five points.
Chloe Baker had 23 digs, two aces and a kill for NEB and McKenna Hurley had seven digs, four blocks, 16 kills and seven aces. Kylie Lewis had eight digs, 14 assists and an ace and Lauryn Schultz had six digs, an assist and a block.
Jordan Shumway had four digs, two kills and two assists and Emily Susanj had 22 digs, 12 kills, two blocks and an ace.
Julianna Susanj had seven digs, 12 assists, a kill and two aces and Kiera Thetga had seven digs, while Madison Weaver had a dig.
Wyalusing won the JV match 25-22, 19-25, 15-10. Emily Girven had eight points and Taylor Spencer had seven.
CV 3, Sayre 0
25-14, 25-23, 25-17
Makayla Vargeson had 10 kills and seven points for CV and Rylie Walker had 11 kills and 11 digs.
Jess Hummel had six kills and 12 points, while Courtney Grimm had 10 points and Kailey Wells had 23 assists and seven points.
Allison Post had five assists and three digs for Sayre and Julia Boyle had four digs and four points.
Hannah Garrity had two digs, Lexi Post had nine digs and five points and Maddie Wilson had two kills, a block and six points, while Gabby Randall had a kill and a block.
CV won the JV match 25-20, 25-16.
Canton 3, Williamson 0
25-17, 25-19, 25-9
Annie Gaiotti had eight points, two aces, two kills and a dig for Canton and Esther Martin had four points, two aces, two kills and an assist.
Rhiley McNett had seven points, two aces, four kills and five digs and Emily Ferguson had 12 points, five aces, four kills and five digs.
Taylor Gilbert had a point, an ace and two digs and Jillian Shay had four points, three aces, an assist and seven digs.
Carmya Martell had 11 points, two aces, 21 assists and five digs and Jillaney Hartford had seven kills and an assist, while Rachel Martin had two kills and an assist.
Canton won the JV match 25-11, 19-25, 15-13.
Keri Wesneski had an ace, a dig and five kills, Trisha Gilbert had five aces and two kills and Aislyn Williams had an ace, three kills and 12 assists.
Rahcel Martin had two aces, a dig and six kills, Allyson Butcher had two digs and three assists. Marissa Ostrander had three aces and two digs, Emmie Tymeson had two kills and two assists, Charity Ragan had an ace, two digs and two kills and Lexie Gleckner had an ace and two digs.
Elmira 3, Johnson City 0
25-15, 25-13, 25-23.
Morgan Gentile led Elmira with seven aces and eight kills and Delaney Williams had seven assists and three aces.
Caroline Barr had two blocks.
Gabriella Bishop had two kills and three aces for Johnson City, Amira Vazquez had three assists and six digs and Makayla Ailport had three aces and three blocks.
Elmira won the JV 3-0 and they play at Union-Endicott on Tuesday.
Galeton 3, Austin 0
25-23, 25-14, 25-9
Cara Parsell had nine digs and six aces for Galeton and Lauren Sauley had six digs, two aces and an assist.
Kate Kulish had two digs, two aces and seven assists and Taylor Novinger had an assist.
Makenna Shuemaker had nine digs, three aces and two assists and Mikayla Schott had two digs, a kill and an assist.
Alexis Johnson had four digs, four aces and seven kills and Alli Macensky had 11 kills and a block.
Maddie Sauley had a dig and an assist, Olivia Rohrbaugh had two aces and Tressa Succowich had three digs, three kills and two assists.
